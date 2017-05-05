MIDN David Laszcz named Truman Scholar

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) David Laszcz, 25, of Lake Charles, La., was recently selected as a 2017 Truman Scholar. He is the academy’s 24th Truman Scholar.

Sixty-two students from 54 U.S. colleges and universities were selected for this year’s Truman Scholarship. Laszcz will receive his award during a ceremony held at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Mo., Sunday, May 28.

Laszcz is a 2010 graduate of Alfred M. Barbe High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps that year. In 2014 he accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and is currently an honors economics major. During his time at the academy he attended the London School of Economics summer of 2016 and served as the 1st Regiment sergeant major in the fall of 2016.

Laszcz said his family was displaced for over two years in 2005 due to Hurricane Rita, which led to his interest in humanitarian and disaster relief efforts and world economic development. Laszcz plans to pursue a master’s degree in global affairs or public policy.

The Truman Foundation is a living memorial to former President Harry S. Truman and recognizes college juniors with exceptional leadership potential and intellectual ability who are committed to careers in public service. Scholars are required to work in public service following completion of a Foundation-funded graduate degree program. Scholarships provide support up to $30,000 for graduate school. For more information about Truman Scholarships, visit the Truman Scholarship website at www.truman.gov.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects like small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, leadership, ethics and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a federally funded Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS