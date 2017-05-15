Michael Kaminskas brings Parlour Tricks to Federal House Bar & Grille

In 2012 Michael Kaminskas began touring his one-man show IMAGINE…bringing it to the finest luxury hotels in major cities along the eastern seaboard. The show was an immediate success garnering both critical and popular acclaim. After a three-year run of completely sold-out performances, the IMAGINE show had its final curtain call in December of 2015. The time has come for the next chapter…Turn the page to May 2017 as Michael introduces Parlour Tricks!

Parlour Tricks is an 80-minute journey of mindreading, magic and flat out mayhem! Performing illusions from 16th Century necromancers to the cutting-edge magic of today, award winning magician and world-renowned sleight-of-hand artist Michael Kaminskas conjures up an unforgettable adventure that will leave you laughing, amazed and amused.

In 19th century Europe it was commonplace for guests to be entertained in the close quarters of a parlour or salon. With seating for just fifty guests, Parlour Tricks recreates the intimacy of these engagements ensuring every seat is literally the ‘best seat in the house’. We can’t spoil the show by telling you exactly what the evening has in store. However, after spending some time witnessing Michael’s contemporary magical artistry even the biggest skeptics will rethink what is possible in a world not bound by the limitations of reality.

Kaminskas will be bringing his show, Parlour Tricks to Federal House Bar & Grille on May 20th, May 25th and again on July 8th. Seating is limited and a special menu is available! To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, please visit Parlour Tricks website.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB