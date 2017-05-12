Metallica kicks off World Wired tour in Baltimore

Metallica kicked off their WorldWired Tour at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Wednesday night and Eye On Annapolis was there!

Along with support from Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat, Metallica kicked off their tour in style. It was the first stadium tour for the band in 20 years and they did not miss a beat! Fireballs, fireworks, giant balloons greeted an incredibly enthusiastic crowd who had not seen the band for more than a decade.

All Images © 2017 Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

The setlist included:

“Hardwired”

“Atlas, Rise!”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Fuel”

“The Unforgiven”

“Now That We’re Dead”

“Moth Into Flame”

“Wherever I May Roam”

“Halo on Fire”

Guitar and bass solos, including “(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth”

“Hit the Lights”

“Sad but True”

“One”

“Master of Puppets”

“Fade to Black”

“Seek and Destroy”

Encore:

“Battery”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Enter Sandman”

