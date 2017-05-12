Mayor Pantelides appoints Archie Trader as Director of Recreation and Parks

Mayor Michael Pantelides announced the appointment of Archie Trader as the new Recreation and Parks Director. City Council will consider his confirmation on Monday, May 22nd. Trader has been serving as the Acting Director since Michale Morris left in late 2016.

Mr. Trader brings 25 years of recreation administrative and management experience to the position, serving as the Stanton Center Manager since February 5, 2009. Prior to that, he worked contractually as the Recreation Manager for the Stanton Center for three years.

“Mr. Trader has done an outstanding job as the Acting Director of the Recreation and Parks Department and I am confident in his abilities as the new director,” Mayor Pantelides said. “His experience in developing quality recreational programs, along with establishing sports opportunities for youth and adults will serve our community well.”

Mr. Trader has an extensive background in program planning and management, strategic planning, sports management, and recreational marketing.

“It has been my lifelong goal to be a Recreation and Parks Director,” Archie Trader said. “I feel uniquely qualified for the job and I am optimistic about achieving great things in the areas of program development and educational programming.” He joked about the first time he met Dick Callahan, the city’s director at the time, and as a young adult thought, “I don’t know what he does, but I want to do that.”

Trader has a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Morgan State University and has developed strong working partnerships with numerous organizations, businesses, and agencies in and around the City of Annapolis.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS