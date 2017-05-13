Maryland Avenue’ Mr. Scherfel menswear boutique moves to larger space

Owner John Scherfel Jr. announced that his menswear boutique Mr. Scherfel reopened at a much larger location at 88 Maryland Avenue. Located in the Annapolis Boutique District, the store provides customers with the experience of shopping at a big city men’s store in charming downtown Annapolis.

Mr. Scherfel sells new casual clothing, outerwear, grooming products, boots and belts, as well as decor. The store carries over 40 brands, including classic makers like Red Wing, Schott and Duluth Pack, in addition to emerging brands like United by Blue, Jean Shop, Corridor, Free Note and Vestige. Different styles easily transition from work, free time, and to night life. Not to mention that everything in the store is made in America!

Personal style services aimed at special memory photo shoots such as engagements or graduations are also be available. No matter the occasion a man should look his best. To learn more about visit www.mrscherfel.com.

Visit the shop in person and also check out the mix of high-quality boutique shops and restaurants at Maryland Avenue and State Circle, which includes over 30 independently operated establishments.

