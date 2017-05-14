Man jumps to death after Severn River Bridge accident

A man died this morning after jumping to his death into the Severn River after a traffic accident on the Severn River Bridge.

According to the Maryland State Police, around 840am, a man driving a small SUV entering Route 50 Westbound from Route 2 Southbound struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued over the bridge striking another car, and finally striking the jersey barrier of the bridge itself before coming to a stop.

THe man exited his car and jumped off the bridge. Natural Resources Police, along with Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments responded and his body was recovered shortly before noon.