Lusia Cole elected as Student Member to the Board of Education

Lusia Cole, a junior at Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School, was elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils to be the 2017-2018 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB).

Audrey Holzrichter of South River High School and Cesar Ruiz de Castilla of Annapolis High School were the other finalists for the position.

Lusia’s name will be forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the formal appointment. She would be the first SMOB in county history from a charter school, and would succeed current student member Carolyn Williams of Glen Burnie High School, whose one-year term expires in June.

“This process has been so amazing,” Lusia said. “It is inspiring that Anne Arundel County Public Schools gives so much power to the students, and that makes sure from the ground level up we can be involved and contribute. This has lit a fire in me and it won’t be contained any time soon. I am very excited.”

Prior to Chesapeake Science Point, Lusia attended Seven Oaks Elementary School, MacArthur Middle School, Monarch Academy, and Meade High School. She eventually wants to become a teacher or psychologist.

Lusia is vice president of the junior class at Chesapeake Science Point. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys dance and other outlets that keep her connected to her Samoan heritage.

Upon appointment, Lusia will become the 44th student member of the Board. Students have held a seat on the Board since 1974, when Andover High School’s Jeffrey Robinson served in an advisory capacity. Anne Arundel’s student member has had full voting rights since 1975, and is the only member of a local school board in the nation to have that status.

If appointed, Lusia would assume her seat on July 1.

Student Member of the Board of Education History