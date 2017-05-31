Londontowne Symphony Orchestra and Annapolis Shakespeare Company team up for special concert

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and the Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) are teaming up to put Shakespeare to music on Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 PM at the Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Severna Park. This collaborative Shakespeare As Muse concert will feature Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, selections from The Tempest by Sibelius, and Tchaikovsky’s all-time favorite Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture. The LSO is directed by Dr. Anna Binneweg and the ASC is directed by Sally Boyett. Ms. Binneweg will conduct the entire concert.

Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream includes “The Wedding March” that everyone knows and loves which he wrote when he was 34, but he wrote the “Overture” when he was just 17 years old.

Sibelius’ incidental music to Shakespeare‘s The Tempest, is considered by some as one of Sibelius’s greatest achievements. Hearing the orchestra create the storm raised by Prospero to sink the ship carrying Antonio is truly an exciting experience.

And everyone loves Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture. Shakespeare’s tragedy and Tchaikovsky’s tortured personal life collided to produce the first true expression of his genius as a composer, a tautly constructed masterpiece that boils Shakespeare’s narrative down to its essentials in 20 minutes of music that is, by turns, thunderingly dramatic and achingly beautiful.

The LSO is central Maryland’s community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

Tickets are available at www.lso-music.org, at (410) 562-8920 or at the door. Students are always FREE, general admission tickets are $20 and seniors are $15. For more information about the LSO visit www.lso-music.org.

WHAT: “Shakespeare As Muse”

“Shakespeare As Muse” WHEN: 7:30PM on June 3, 2017

7:30PM on June 3, 2017 WHERE: Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park WHO: The LSO under the direction of Anna Binneweg, the Music Director/Conductor

The LSO under the direction of Anna Binneweg, the Music Director/Conductor Actors from the Annapolis Shakespeare Company

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB