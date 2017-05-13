Local businessman, Scott MacMullan announces candidacy for County Council

Scott MacMullan, a native of Annapolis, an attorney and a successful small business owner, declared his candidacy for County Council District 6 today.

“As an Annapolis native who runs my own business and does a lot of volunteer work in the community, I decided to run for office to make a difference on the County Council. I will passionately advocate for the environment. We must fully support our teachers and their support staff. I believe in giving every Annapolitan a fair chance and lifting up people to the spotlight who deserve a chance. I would take a commonsense approach to representing Annapolis on the County Council. I have a lot of respect for what Chris Trumbauer has done in office and I hope to build on the progress he’s made for the past 7 years as a strong and effective advocate for the residents of District 6.”

Scott MacMullan grew up sailing, swimming and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. These early experiences led to a lifetime of passion and advocacy for the environment. Most recently Scott has been an active board member for the Anne Arundel County Scenic Rivers Land Trust.

Scott MacMullan’s mother was a longtime administrative assistant at Eastport Elementary School. She not only taught him the importance of a teacher’s role in our school system, she taught him the vital importance of the people who support the teachers in our schools.

As a member of the “Great Give” for Anne Arundel County Planning Committee, Mr. MacMullan was a part of a committee that raised over $900,000 for Anne Arundel County nonprofits. Moreover, as a member of the Annapolis Human Relations Commission, Scott serves for the purpose to end discrimination and to give everyone a fair and equal opportunity in Annapolis. He is proud to currently serve as a board member of the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center. MacMullan is also the creator and host of the very popular Annapolis Podcast.

The campaign’s kickoff event is being held on Thursday, May 17th from 6pm – 7:30pm at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

For more information, please visit the campaign website at: www.electscottmac.com

