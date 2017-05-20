Local artists to be showcased at juried exhibition at Mitchell Gallery

The Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College invites the community to the “Image & Imagination: Anne Arundel County Juried Exhibition 2017” on view from May 23 through June 11. This all-county, juried, multimedia biennial exhibition will present some of the finest works by artists living or working in Anne Arundel County. Recent two- and three-dimensional artwork, created in diverse media, will be showcased. An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held on May 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Christopher With, educator (retired) National Gallery of Art and current president of The Washington Print Club, is the exhibition juror. With worked for 32 years in the Education Department at the National Gallery of Art (NGA), providing tours of the permanent collection and special exhibitions, and writing exhibition catalogues and entries. During his last 20 years there, he served as head of Art Information, recruiting, training, and overseeing the volunteers who staff the five Art Information desks at NGA entrances.

Now retired, With currently lectures on art historical topics for the adult education offices at George Mason University. He has juried a variety of local exhibitions at such venues as the Washington Printmakers Gallery, Arts Club of Washington, and the Hill Center on Capitol Hill. For the last several years he has been one of the curators at the Arts Club of Washington.

For more information: 410-626-2556 or www.sjc.edu/mitchellgallery

