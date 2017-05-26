“Mike
LIVE BLOG: USNA Graduation

| May 26, 2017
Rams Head

USNA Graduation 2017 BlueOn May 26 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1053 midshipmen under a cool, cloudy and somewhat rainy (surprise) sky that finally gave way to sun.

767 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 259 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants, and 2 as officers in the US Air Force. There were 17 foreign national students graduating from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand .

The top graduate was Ethan William Doherty, from Londonberry, NH who was a Systems Engineering (with Honors) major. He was commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

Christopher Louis Panuski of Davidson, NC was the class salutatorian. He was an Electrical Engineering and Physics dual major. He was commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

This is the 167th traditional graduation ceremony. Since 1845, approximately 84,500 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy. Since 1980, nearly 5500 women including the class of 2017 have graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the graduates this morning at about 1020am. The Vice President was joined on the rostrum by Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley, VADM. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the Naval Academy, Col. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commandant of midshipmen, Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and several other military and political officials.

The US Navy Blue Angels performed their signature delta flyover at 10:04am

Additional photos from Glenn A. Miller Photography and a recap will be coming soon.

 

John Frenaye May 26, 20171:09 pm

And that is a wrap from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

Congratulations to the Class of 2017!

John Frenaye May 26, 20171:08 pm

John Frenaye May 26, 201712:27 pm

Right now presenting the diplomas to the graduates. We are in the 24th company (out of 30).

Vice President Pence is shaking everyone’s hand individually. In years past the dignitary, sometimes only shook hands to the top scholars.

After the diplomas, there are a few gifts presented to the speakers, singing of the Blue and Gold, and of course the hat toss.

John Frenaye May 26, 201712:25 pm

The WNAV crew doing their thang

John Frenaye May 26, 201711:11 am

John Frenaye May 26, 201711:11 am

John Frenaye May 26, 201711:09 am

John Frenaye May 26, 201711:09 am

John Frenaye May 26, 201711:07 am

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:55 am

NOW: Commissioning of the USMC and USN graduates. Conferred by the Academic Dean and Superintendent.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:54 am

Vice President Pence: Bravo Zulu to the Class of 2017. Fair Winds and Following Seas. Congratulations and God Bless the United States of America

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:52 am

Vice President Pence: Going a bit off point here. Talks to andAdmiral from class of 67 who he had flown into BWI this morning and had a car sent for him specifically to be recognized.

Class of 1967 is the Link in the Chain. A group of graduates from 50 years ago that mentor, and support the current class. After receiving their diploma, members of the prior class (50 yrs ago) present the ensign bars to the grads.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:46 am

Vice President Pence: Let me be clear, the era of budget cuts to the armed forces is over (APPLAUSE)

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:46 am

Vice President Pence: President Donald Trump is the BEST PRESIDENT THE ARMED FORCES HAVE EVER HAD. I offer a promise that this Commander in Chief will ALWAYS have your back. Commits to expanding armed forces to give all the resources needed.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:42 am

Vice President Pence: Trust training and the principals learned here and you will have success. Character is destiny. People follow people they trust!

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:41 am

Vice President Pence: Today you become leaders. The greatest leaders in the greatest force for peace–the United States of America.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:37 am

Vice President Pence: Forgives all minor conduct offenses.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:37 am

Vice President Pence: Asks class to stand, break protocol and look to loved ones in stands to thank them.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:36 am

Vice President Pence: Introduces wife, Karen Pence, who is in crowd. Pence’s have a son in the Marine Corps.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:36 am

Vice President Pence: Remembering three Midshipmen who passed away William McKamey, Jason Jablonski, Justin Zemser. All are heroes

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:33 am

Vice President Pence: You are already a class of distinction. You made that decision the day you decided to put on the uniform of the USA

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:32 am

Vice President Pence: Brings congratulations from President Donald Trump. Rousing applause from Mids and crowd.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:29 am

Acting Sec Nav going long!

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:27 am

Acting Sec Nav tells graduates to break out the iphones and capture the moment. He is serious.

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:24 am

Acting Sec Nav brought a silver dollar for the anchorman of the class (last) and asks for him or her to introduce themselves when they come up to the rostrum. (Not sure how that will work but…)

John Frenaye May 26, 201710:21 am

Acting Secretary of the Navy addressed the Mids and VP Pence.

