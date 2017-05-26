LIVE BLOG: USNA Graduation

On May 26 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1053 midshipmen under a cool, cloudy and somewhat rainy (surprise) sky that finally gave way to sun.

767 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 259 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants, and 2 as officers in the US Air Force. There were 17 foreign national students graduating from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand .

The top graduate was Ethan William Doherty, from Londonberry, NH who was a Systems Engineering (with Honors) major. He was commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

Christopher Louis Panuski of Davidson, NC was the class salutatorian. He was an Electrical Engineering and Physics dual major. He was commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

This is the 167th traditional graduation ceremony. Since 1845, approximately 84,500 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy. Since 1980, nearly 5500 women including the class of 2017 have graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the graduates this morning at about 1020am. The Vice President was joined on the rostrum by Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley, VADM. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the Naval Academy, Col. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commandant of midshipmen, Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and several other military and political officials.

The US Navy Blue Angels performed their signature delta flyover at 10:04am

Additional photos from Glenn A. Miller Photography and a recap will be coming soon.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB