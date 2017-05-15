Library to donate 1000 “Baby Learns To Read” bags to area hospitals

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) recently announced a partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools to provide 1,000 Baby Learns to Read bags to first time parents at Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Unveiled at the April 19 Board of Education meeting, the bags promote a love of communication, language and literacy as well as help parents bond with their child.

The bags include board books, a library card application, activity cards for early literacy as well as information for parents on the importance of being their child’s first teachers and other parenting topics. Funding for the bags came from the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation, Twenty First Century Foundation, Early Childhood Coalition and Franklin’s Toys.

“These bags plant the seed for life-long learning,” said Library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

“We stand proudly with our partners in the county public school system in helping prepare young children for kindergarten and future academic success,” he added.

AACPL is committed to providing parents with the tools to help their children get ready to read. Every Child Ready to Read programs are offered weekly in every branch. The programs focus on reinforcing five early literacy practices: talking, reading, singing, writing and playing. These skills are critical for kindergarten readiness.

Source : AACPL

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB