Library adds bilingual children’s material at all 15 branches

Just in time for National Library Week (April 9-15), the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced a new collection of bilingual children’s materials is now available at all 15 county libraries. The World Languages Collection will supplement the library’s existing Spanish bilingual books and will feature new board books in Urdu, Chinese and Vietnamese- the top four languages spoken by families in county public schools.

“The library is for everyone in our community and we are committed to providing materials for our non-English speaking residents. While the new materials are written to appeal to young children, they can be used by the entire family as they learn basic English vocabulary together,” said Hampton “Skip” Auld, chief executive officer, Anne Arundel County Public Library.

The World Languages Collection will feature roughly 500 copies of 100 titles split between the county’s 15 libraries. The expanded collection of bilingual materials is a result of a funding increase granted by the County Executive Steve Schuh and approved by the County Council.

AACPL hopes to expand the collection in the near future. Learn more about the library’s extensive collection of books, eBooks, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs at www.aapl.net.

