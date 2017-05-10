Leo Kottke, Second City to take the stage at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Louis Prima, Jr.

Sunday, July 16

7:30pm| $39.50

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Monday & Tuesday, August 14 & 15

8pm | $69.50

Matthew Sweet

Friday, September 8

8pm | $29.50

Karla Bonoff

Wednesday, September 13

8pm | $39.50

Wishbone Ash: The Tough & Tender Tour

Monday, September 25

8pm | $29.50

Leo Kottke

Monday, October 2

7:30pm | $39.50

Hollywood Nights: The Ultimate Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Experience

Friday, October 20

8pm | $25

The Best Of The Second City

Sunday, November 5

8pm | $39.50

Stanley Clarke Band

Tuesday, November 21

8pm | $55

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

05/10 Kris Kristofferson

05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway

05/13 Robyn Hitchcock Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee

05/13 Richie Kotzen

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

06/01 Steve Kimock

06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal

06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night

06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

06/05 ReBirth Brass Band

06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall

06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1

06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers

06/09 The Capitol Steps

06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller

06/11 Cracker Unplugged

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Dave Attell

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB