Kluber shuts down Baysox in shutout loss

Indians rehabbing starter Corey Kluber allowed one-hit while facing the minimum through five innings as the Baysox fell 10-0 to Akron in their series opener Friday night at Canal Park.

Adrian Marin singled with one down against the 2014 Cy Young Award Winner but a double play ball followed as Kluber retired 13 straight to finish his five inning effort. All-in-all the Baysox sent 29 men to the plate in their first shutout defeat of the season.

John Means was matching Kluber early in the contest as he allowed just one hit through his first three innings. Akron plated a run in the fourth and then saw five consecutive batters reach in the fifth inning. RubberDucks 1B Bobby Bradley doubled home two amidst the three-run rally as Akron led 4-0.

Akron plated six runs while sending ten men to the plate in the seventh inning.

The series continues Saturday, May 27th at 6:35 p.m. as RHP David Hess will get the start for Bowie. Coverage begins 20-minutes before first pitch on baysox.com, wnav.com and via the MILB, Tune-In Radio and WNAV Apps.

The Baysox return for a six-game homestand beginning with three games with Erie on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 p.m. The homestand features Star Wars Night Saturday, June 3rd and the Helicopter Candy Drop post-game Sunday, June 4th. Get your tickets at 301-805-6000 or online at baysox.com.

