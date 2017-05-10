Junior League celebrating 35 years of service to Annapolis

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) is proud to announce its thirty-fifth year as a nonprofit leader of the Anne Arundel County community and beyond. To commemorate this celebration, JLA will be hosting the following events:

May 13 – Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the Run 5k

June 6 – “Paint the Bay” Artist Reception, a collaboration with Maryland Federation of Art

November 3 – Junior League of Annapolis 35th Anniversary Gala

In addition, JLA members are challenged to complete 35 hours of direct community service in 2017 to celebrate this anniversary.

In 1948, eight Junior League of Baltimore members living in Anne Arundel County formed a group interested in implementing volunteer projects in the Annapolis area. In 1981, the group was incorporated as the Junior Service League of Annapolis. In 1982, JLA was accepted as a member of The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. (AJLI), thus making their League status official 35 years ago.

Carrying on the legacy of The Junior League, JLA develops women to become civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify the most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. “JLA is proud of our continued service to the community by training women to be civic leaders for the past 35 years, “comments Katie McCone, President and Board Member.

Over the years, JLA women have impacted the community by:

Participating in programs such as Kids on the Block, Kiva House, Reach out and Read, Book Bag, Emergency Baby Pantry, and Teen Empowerment and Mentoring.

Working with community partners such as Sarah’s House, Center of Help, Seeds 4 Success, Anne Arundel County Public Schools , Lighthouse Shelter, and Box of Rain.

, Lighthouse Shelter, and Box of Rain. Focusing efforts on key county areas such as early literacy, homelessness, childhood obesity, foster care, juvenile justice, and more.

Lobbying successfully for a Domestic Violence Bill, the Safe Haven Act, and car seat safety.

A lot has changed since the JLA’s inception in 1982, but JLA remains committed to its mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. For more information about our 35th Anniversary celebration, please visit jlannapolis.org or call us at 410-224-8984.

