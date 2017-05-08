Junior League, Box of Rain, and Kids in the Kitchen

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) has partnered with Box of Rain’s Step It Up Kids program to include the 6-week Kids in the Kitchen (KITK) workshop. KITK began on Saturday, April 8th and will continue weekly on Saturdays until May 13th at the Pip Moyer Community Recreation Center.

“KITK is a fun, hands-on nutrition education program that promotes healthy eating,” states Heather DeBuse, Co-Chair of JLA’s Done in a Day (DIAD) Committee. “Each workshop consists of an interactive nutrition activity, a healthy snack, and a physical activity challenge.” The food supply for the workshops is sponsored by Whole Foods Market Annapolis, a dedicated supporter for many of DIAD and JLA community project initiatives, and Certified Personal Trainers, Vanessa Ballard and Leigh Macey, introduce children to the benefits of incorporating physical activity into daily life. This spring marks JLA’s second year participating in the Step It Up Kids program.

Through the DIAD Committee, JLA regularly partakes in short-term community service projects that can be completed in a day. These projects are often done in collaboration with community partners in Anne Arundel County to support JLA’s vision of narrowing the achievement gap with a specific focus on the self-sufficiency of women and children.

For more information about this event partnership, please visit jlannapolis.org or call us at 410-224-8984.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB