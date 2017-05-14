“Mike
JD Souther, Technicolor Motor Home to take stage at Rams Head On Stage

| May 14, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

John Paul White of The Civil Wars

  1. Special Guest Lera Lynn

Tuesday, June 27

8pm| $26.50

 

Robert Earl Keen

Wednesday, July 12

8pm| $48.50

 

Jerry Douglas Band

Monday, July 17

8pm| $39.50

 

The CrossRhodes (Raheem DeVaughn & Wes Felton)

Sunday, July 23

8pm| $45

 

Appetite For Destruction: Guns N’ Roses Tribute

Friday, September 15

8pm | $20

 

Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

Saturday, September 30

8pm | $25

 

The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

Thursday, October 26

8pm | $35

 

An Intimate Evening with JD Souther

Friday, November 10

8pm | $45

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars Presented by WRNR 103.1  *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

06/01 Steve Kimock

06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal

06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night

06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

06/05 ReBirth Brass Band

06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall

06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1

06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers

06/09 The Capitol Steps

06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller

06/11 Cracker Unplugged

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Dave Attell

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

 

 

