JD Souther, Technicolor Motor Home to take stage at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
John Paul White of The Civil Wars
- Special Guest Lera Lynn
Tuesday, June 27
8pm| $26.50
Robert Earl Keen
Wednesday, July 12
8pm| $48.50
Jerry Douglas Band
Monday, July 17
8pm| $39.50
The CrossRhodes (Raheem DeVaughn & Wes Felton)
Sunday, July 23
8pm| $45
Appetite For Destruction: Guns N’ Roses Tribute
Friday, September 15
8pm | $20
Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
Saturday, September 30
8pm | $25
The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience
Thursday, October 26
8pm | $35
An Intimate Evening with JD Souther
Friday, November 10
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers
05/15 David Crosby & Friends
05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On
05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation
05/18 David Sanborn
05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo
05/20 Charlie Mars Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee
05/20 Delbert McClinton
05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee
05/21 The Lettermen
05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills
05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy
05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band
05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter
05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
06/01 Steve Kimock
06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal
06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night
06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.
06/05 ReBirth Brass Band
06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall
06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1
06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers
06/09 The Capitol Steps
06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller
06/11 Cracker Unplugged
06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers
06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall
06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl
06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum
06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks
06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee
06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets
06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee
06/18 Louie Anderson
06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment
06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler
06/23 + 24 Dave Attell
06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee
06/25 Marcia Ball
06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals
06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn
06/30 Deanna Bogart Band
06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
