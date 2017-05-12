“In The Light”Autism Acceptance Concert and Celebration to Take Place at Maryland Hall May 18th

Maryland SunTrust Bank, along with The Musical Autist and Anne Arundel County Public Schools Performing and Visual Arts Program and Studio 39, will host “In the Light, A Celebration of Acceptance and the Arts,” an autism acceptance concert, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis on May 18th at 7:30 PM.

“This concert will provide an opportunity for citizens in Anne Arundel County and Central Maryland to witness the breathtaking musical talent of individuals diagnosed with autism, their amazing peers from Studio 39, faculty and students from Anne Arundel Community College, and several local professionals” said event organizer Andrea Bertrand. “Tickets are still available and we encourage anyone with an appreciation of music to come to this fantastic event.”

The event is inspired by recent television Voice winner Jordan Smith’s hit song “Stand In The Light.” After decades of being relegated to special schools and in the worst cases, to institutions, the level of awareness today and the strides made in terms of inclusive education and community based living, have finally given individuals with Autism a voice and the opportunity to truly stand in the light and be accepted for who and what they are. And by extension, the event will be an opportunity to express this right on behalf of all individuals who may have been singled out simply because they are different.

In The Light will feature Artists From:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program and Studio 39

Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program and Studio 39 The Autism Community and The Musical Autist, a 501(c)3 serving Individuals on the Autism Spectrum

Faculty and Students from Anne Arundel Community College

Performers from our local Symphony Orchestras

Professionals Chad Bowles and Todd Bauchspies

Maryland Public Television news anchor Jeff Salkin will serve as host for the evening, and Award winning documentarians Robin Ungar and Michael Faulkner are filming a documentary that chronicles the journey of many of the participants of In The Light.

Proceeds from the event will go toward establishing a Musical Autist Coffeehouse, complete with stage and lighting, to provide employment and performance opportunities for autistic musicians and artists, as well as assisting Studio 39 in their quest to further improve the facility with increased air conditioning for their theater.

For more information, citizens should contact: Andrea Bertrand 443.926.6792 or can RSVP to: [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB