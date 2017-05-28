Hospice of the Chesapeake to sponsor “Grief 101” seminar

Social workers can earn continuing education credit and anyone can learn more about the grieving process with “Grief 101,” a seminar offered by Chesapeake Life Center. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, at Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Grief is a natural response to the death of a loved one and uniquely affects each person physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually and socially. This seminar will provide an introduction to the universal grief process as well as to the different ways people experience and express grief. Participants will learn about strategies counselors use when helping someone work through grief. They also will explore how understanding cultural differences plays a part in working with the bereaved and learn about other factors which may complicate the grief process.

The seminar is led by licensed clinical professional counselor Roberta Rook, who has nearly two decades of experience in the field of counseling, including the last 11 years as a grief counselor and bereavement coordinator for Chesapeake Life Center. She has conducted trainings and presentations on grief-related issues for hospice staff, volunteers and professionals from the community at large.

Social workers licensed by the Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners who participate can earn 3.0 Category I continuing education units. Chesapeake Life Center is authorized by the Board of Social Work Examiners in Maryland to sponsor social work continuing education programs and maintains full responsibility for this program.

The class is free to Hospice of the Chesapeake volunteers. The cost for all others is $40. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and fruit will be provided. Preregistration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or by visiting http://www.hospicechesapeake.org/events-calendar/event/308-grief-101.

