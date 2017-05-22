Herndon 2017; Joe McGraw from Rockford, IL. 2:21.21

Joe McGraw, a 4th Class Midshipman ended his afternoon on a high note. McGraw,19, was the 4th Class Midshipman who capped the Herndon Monument in 2:21:21.

McGraw is a member of the 10th Company and is a Political Science major.

Each year, the roughly 1,000 members of the academy’s plebe (freshman) class form a human pyramid around the 21-foot tall Herndon Monument to remove a plebe hat, or “dixie cup,” that upperclassmen have placed on the top of the obelisk monument which is covered in vegetable shortening. The midshipman who makes it to the top then replaces the “dixie cup” with a midshipman’s hat.

This year, many Mids were sporting the name Pat Carothers scrawled on their clothing and bodies with a Sharpie. This is in remembrance of Pat Carothers who was a US Marshal who was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in Georgia last November. Carothers’ son, Paul Carothers, is a 4th Class Midshipman who participated in today’s climb and is a linebacker with the football team.

Joe took none of the glory for the capping of the monument, he kept saying it was a group effort and was quick to bring in his classmates who helped push him to the top. Tradition has it that the plebe who caps the monument will be the first to reach the rank of Admiral; however, as Superintendent VADM Ted Carter pointed out..it has never happened.

But for tonight, the class of 2020 will be celebrating the final task of their plebe year. Congratulations! Plebes No More!

