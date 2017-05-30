“Mike
Henry Cho, eddie from ohio, Paula Poundstone all coming to Rams Head On Stage

| May 30, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Comedian Henry Cho

Sunday, July 30

8pm| $30

 

Peter White Band

Thursday, August 10

8pm| $49.50

 

eddie from ohio

Saturday, September 2

8pm | $39.50

 

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Sunday, September 3

8pm | $45

 

10,000 Maniacs

Sunday, October 22

8pm | $55

 

Simply Three

Saturday, November 18

8pm | $27.50

 

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, December 2

6:30pm | $56

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/31 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Rahmein Mostafavi & Mike Storck

06/01 Steve Kimock

06/02 Southern Culture On The Skids w. Dean Rosenthal

06/03 The New Romance 80s Prom Night

06/04 Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

06/05 ReBirth Brass Band

06/06 Rams Head Presents Robert Cray at Maryland Hall

06/06 A Night to Benefit Clapham Institute feat. Misspent Youth

06/07 Josh Ritter presented by WRNR 103.1

06/08 Devon Allman Band w. The Peterson Brothers

06/09 The Capitol Steps

06/10 Fordham & Dominion Brews Cruise

06/10 The Steel Wheels w. Scott Miller

06/11 Cracker Unplugged

06/12 JOSEPH presented by WRNR 103.1 w. The DuPont Brothers

06/14 Rams Head Presents TOTO at Maryland Hall

06/14 The Band of Heathens w. Reed Foehl

06/15 Fates Warning w. Infinite Spectrum

06/16 Ronnie Baker Brooks

06/17 The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (Buckwheat Zydeco Band) *All Ages Matinee

06/17 Marshall Crenshaw y Los Straitjackets

06/18 Casey Abrams of American Idol *All Ages Matinee

06/18 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Louie Anderson

06/19 Robert Glasper Experiment

06/21 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton

06/22 Gerald Albright & Jonathan Butler

06/23 + 24 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Dave Attell w. Mary Radzinski

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones

07/06 Don McLean

07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers

07/09 Gregg Karukas

07/10 Jonny P

07/12 Robert Earl Keen

07/13 David Bromberg Quintet

07/14 Euge Groove

07/15 Sarah Jarosz

07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses

07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns

07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket

07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine

07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall

07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

07/22 Los Lonely Boys

07/23 The CrossRhodes (Raheem DeVaughn & Wes Felton)

07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers

07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

07/27 Black Alley

07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/29 Mac McAnally

07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Henry Cho

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

 

 

