Hanover man found guilty of possession of child pornography

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Korey Vaughn Hamilton Payne, 21, of Hanover, was found guilty of five counts of Possession of Child Pornography by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury Thursday afternoon. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Korey Vaughn Hamilton Payne, 21, of Hanover, was found guilty of five counts of Possession of Child Pornography by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury Thursday afternoon.

“This is not a victimless crime,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “It’s impossible to imagine the trauma children are put through to create such disturbing content, and the consumption of these images will only drive the market. I want to thank the police and their I.T. experts who assisted my office in prosecuting this case.”

Anne Arundel County Police detective conducted an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography over the internet. The detective directed his attention to a specific IP address after establishing it was associated with at least one file known to be of interest to child pornography investigations. On July 19, 2016, andetective conducted an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography over the internet. The detective directed his attention to a specific IP address after establishing it was associated with at least one file known to be of interest to child pornography investigations.

After identifying the IP address as being assigned to the home of Korey Payne’s mother, where Payne resided at the time, police obtained a search warrant for the address. A search by police found external storage devices which contained child pornography next to Korey Payne’s ID card and other possessions. Payne himself identified this area as his studio workspace.

Korey Payne faces up to 25 years in prison as a result of these convictions. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Judge Ronald A. Silkworth presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Reva Chopra prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

