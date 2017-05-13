Goshen Farm awarded Business Partner of Year by AACPS and AACCC

The Goshen Farm Preservation Society, Inc. has been awarded the Business Partner of the Year in the small business category. The award was presented by the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce and Anne Arundel County Public Schools at the 31st Annual Excellence in Education Awards Dinner held on March 26, 2017 at the BWI Airport Marriott Hotel.

Attending the dinner were Society’s board members Louis G. Biondi, President; Sharon S. Biondi, Secretary; and Terry Brandon, Volunteer and Financial Development Chair. In accepting the award for the Society, Mr. Biondi thanked board members Mr. Brandon, Roy Benner, and Robert Nestruck for the many, many hours spent working with Broadneck High School and Cape St. Claire Elementary School students, and for leading the Society’s other educational outreach programs. “Over the last three years, the Society’s educational outreach programs have enhanced the learning experience over 1,800 students from all over the county from elementary schools to colleges,” he added.

Presenting the award were Julie Hummer, Vice President, Board of Education; Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, George Arlotto, Ed.D.; Bonnie Johansen, Manager, External Affairs at BGE; and Bob Burden, President/CEO, Chamber of Commerce

Goshen Farm was nominated for the award by Michelle L. Weisgerber, Environmental Literacy Signature Program Facilitator at Broadneck High School. Her nomination read,

“The Goshen Farm Preservation Society has been working with the signature program at Broadneck High School for the past three years and its members work diligently to ensure that students benefit from the historic property in Cape St. Claire. The location allows for students to visit the farm in a single class period. Members continually work to expand the availability of the farm to benefit all students at Broadneck High School, including the AVID classes [Advancement Via Individual Determination], art, botany, and its Environmental Literacy Exploration courses.

