Glory Days Grill awarded McCormick Cornerstone of the Industry Award for 9th year

Glory Days Grill, a sports-themed family restaurant chain operating 26 corporate and franchised restaurants located in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Florida, was selected for the seventh consecutive year and the ninth time overall by The Restaurant Association of Maryland as the winner of their coveted ‘McCormick Cornerstone of the Industry Award.’ This award honors companies that best illustrate how restaurants are the cornerstone of the economy within their communities. These businesses support their local economies by creating jobs and financially supporting non-profit groups, schools, scouts and youth sports teams.

Through a number of community programs, special events, sponsorships and fundraising efforts, Glory Days Grill channels over $450,000 annually into the communities in which they operate, supporting local sports teams, schools, businesses, and a variety of other organizations. The restaurant company employs nearly 1,700 employees across its 19 corporate locations and within its corporate office.

