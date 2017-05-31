Free summer concerts offered at Maryland Hall by RPH Architecture

Free Summer Concert Series at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts kicks off on Thursday, June 8th with The Eastport Oyster Boys at 6:30 pm followed by the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 pm and The Late Boomers Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 in the Main Theater. Admission is FREE. More information can be found by visiting www.marylandhall.org.

Thanks to our Summer Concert Series sponsor, RPH Architecture, for their generous support and for helping us to present these 3 free concerts to the community.

The Eastport Oyster Boys – A troupe of Chesapeake Bay Troubadours celebrating life here in the “Land of Pleasant Living” and along the shores of the Chesapeake… through song and story, and mirth… The Eastport Oyster Boys have been acclaimed as the Musical Goodwill Ambassadors from the City of Annapolis, the Maritime Republic of Eastport and the Chesapeake.

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra – Formed by young virtuoso Andrew Greene at the University of Maryland in 2010, the PRSO recreates the syncopated stylings from a bygone era – ragtime, musical theater, dance selections, and silent film accompaniment – all performed off of the original turn-of-the-century orchestral scores. The ensemble is primarily composed of young musicians, age 35 and below, and has been widely praised for their work preserving and performing America’s musical past. Peacherine has appeared at leading venues including The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress, The American Film Institute, state-of-the-art performing arts centers, historic theaters, colleges, universities, and concert associations.

The Late Boomers – An acoustic quartet playing a fun mix of honky-tonk, vintage swing, country and “bluesy-grass.” The band features veteran DC area singer/songwriter Jeremy “Buck” Stone Schuhmann on guitar/vocals and harmonica, New Orleans transplant Eric Glaser on upright bass, Elizabeth Melvin (Mama Jama, Jambulay) on percussion/vocals, along with ace multi-instrumentalist Tom McLaughlin (OK Twisters, Mama Tried) on guitars and mandolin. The vocals are tight, the strings are swinging and the atmosphere is hot when The Late Boomers come out to play!

