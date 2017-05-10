Free coffee Monday at Iron Rooster

Iron Rooster and Rise Up Coffee Roasters announce today their partnership and new roast, the Cafe de Gallo (“Coffee of the Rooster”), exclusive to Iron Rooster. In celebration, on Monday, May 15 ALL Iron Rooster locations will offer free coffee all day.

“Iron Rooster is continuing its commitment to partnering with local businesses and this is no exception,” notes Kyle Algaze, Founder of Iron Rooster. “We’re particularly excited about the story behind this exclusive roast from Rise Up.”

Cafe de Gallo comes from the Chajulense Association in Ixil, Guatemala, a co-op of about 1,500 members. “Guatemala ended a civil war about 20 years ago, but still deals with gang warfare and many other atrocities. Representing strength and determination, Guatemala has adopted the rooster as their symbol of overcoming these atrocities,” says Mark Airey of Rise Up. “The rooster can be heard from miles away, and it is a symbol of the possibilities of a new day. There could be no more perfect partnership than with Iron Rooster.”

Based in Easton, Maryland, Rise Up Coffee Roasters only roasts coffees that are certified 100% Organic and Fair Trade. They also donate money to the Coffee Trust for every pound of coffee purchased from Guatemala. The Coffee Trust provides educational, healthcare, and occupational programming resources to the 1,500 members of the co-op, as well as the surrounding area.

