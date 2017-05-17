Free Bay Optimism Open House at SERC this weekend
Smithsonian Environmental Research Center ALWAYS has good stuff going on. This is no exception!
Free, family-friendly event on Saturday, May 20.
From 10am to 3pm, they’re holding their annual Bay Optimism Open House.
Families will be able to do hands-on science activities with Smithsonian researchers, including holding wildlife in touch tanks, searching for fish in the river and joining an archaeology dig.
They’ll also have hay rides, river cruises and trips up the weather tower.
Full details are here: https://serc.si.edu/event/serc-open-house.
