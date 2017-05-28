For The Love Of The Library raises nearly $50K

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation announced that the recent For the Love of the Library event raised more than $47,000 for enhancements at county libraries. Attendees also funded the purchase of 400 VOX Books which are children’s books with integrated audio that help develop strong readers. John and Cathy Belcher served as the event’s honorary chairs.

Held again at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library, the event featured tasty appetizers and drinks courtesty of: Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, The Big Guy’s Bakery, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Buck Distributing, Carrol’s Creek Café, Chick-fil-A, Corner Café, Eastport Kitchen, Graul’s Market, Jack’s Fortune Restaurant, Katana Sushi Annapolis, Main & Market, Mike’s Crab House North, Paul’s Homewood Café and Royal Karma.

Foundation partners for the event included: Dr. Mairead O’Reilly; A&G Management Company; Howard Bank; Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone, P.A.; Barry and Anne McKown; Susan Duncan and Randy Rice and Trish and Greg Strott.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB