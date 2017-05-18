Follow along–Gringo Star and Shantih Shantih to play Metropolitan on May 23rd

These two hard-working bands share a similar garage- and psych-rock sound, and are comprised of two sets of husbands and wives, and their friends. Nick & Peter Furgiuele front Gringo Star, and their wives, Julia Furgiuele & Anna Barattin, play in Shantih Shantih.

Gringo Star are a rock-n-roll band from Atlanta Georgia. Their 4th album The Sides and in Between was released last year on Los Angeles label Nevado Music (Deap Valley, Royal Canoe, etc).

Gringo Star are insouciant explorers, tossing the paddles overboard and drifting on the currents of their lackadaisical curiosity across a rippling sonic ocean, out to the far edges of rock & roll. Shots pulsing from a vintage Leslie speaker, their guitars, keys and vocals create the psychoactive ingredients of their echo-slathered, doo-wop-indebted indie gems; psychedelic garage bangers, gritty R&B shuffles and spaghetti western weirdness. Taking cues from Santo & Johnny, The Stooges, Ritchie Valens, Marc Bolan, Percy Faith, Sam Cooke, the men working on the chain gang—uh! ah!—they’re all here, their electric ghosts reaching across time, tapping Gringo Star on the shoulder like the crossroads devil to Robert Johnson, bestowing secrets, passing torches.

The band has toured relentlessly across the U.S. and Europe building a diehard underground following while sharing bills with everyone from Cat Power and Feist to The Black Angels and Weezer, and also touring with the Orwells, Wavves, Best Coast, And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead and fellow Atlantans The Black Lips.

Shantih Shantih is a four-piece band founded in Atlanta, GA in 2013. Shantih’s rock n’ roll blends southern gothic images with Italian landscapes, creating vivid, yet melancholic narratives. The group consists of Italian native Anna Barattin (ex Vermillion Sands) on vocals and rhythm guitar, Julia Furgiuele on drums, Anna Kramer on lead guitar, and Nikki Speake on bass, with the exception of songs led by Julia, in which instruments are switched. The band shared the stage with the Black Lips, Dan Deacon, La Luz, Shannon and the Clams, Crocodiles, Peach Kelly Pop, and Night Beats..