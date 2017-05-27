Fish For A Cure sets date for tourney, hosting Town Center First Friday Concert on June 9th

With a record $350,000 donation to Anne Arundel Medical Center, Fish For a Cure has already started their engines with a summer event spreading news of November Fishing Tournament and Shore Party

Early in 2017, Anne Arundel Medical Center’s (AAMC) Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute received Fish For a Cure’s (F4AC) largest donation to date, $350,000. Riding their wave of success following an amazing 10th Anniversary in 2016 and a venue change to Eastport Yacht Club, F4AC has already opened up 2017 Tournament Registration and Shore Party Ticket Sales.

“It is important that we allow Captains to get their crews pumped for F4AC 2017 as soon as possible so they can start their awesome work raising funds for patient support at AAMC’s Cancer Institute.” Greg Lilly, Chairman of the F4AC Board

To spread the news, Annapolis Towne Centre will be hosting a First Friday Concert night benefiting F4AC on June 9th. F4AC will have a tent – board members and supporters will be attending to answer questions and share their excitement.

Fish For a Cure is a grassroots, Annapolis based, all volunteer run 501(c)3 charity. Traditionally 100% of all F4AC Captain’s Challenge funds are donated directly to AAMC’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute. F4AC donations are put to work directly benefiting cancer patients through programs such as Nurse Navigators, nutrition and social work positions.

Fish For a Cure 2017 will be held on Saturday November 4th. For more information, and to register for the 2017 Tournament or for Shore Party tickets, visit www.fishforacure.org

