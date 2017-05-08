First show at Chrysalis at Merriweather: Greensky Bluegrass, July 22

I.M.P., the company that owns the 9:30 Club and operates Merriweather Post Pavilion, announced its first standalone concert to take place at the Chrysalis, the new $6.5 million venue nestled in the woods at Merriweather Park. Greensky Bluegrass will play the Chrysalis Saturday, July 22. Tickets went on sale Friday, April 28 through Ticketfly.com and at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours.

Developed by Inner Arbor Trust, the Chrysalis is both urban art and a 5,000-square foot concert stage that soars 60 feet in the air. While outdoors, it’s as big as Carnegie Hall and is adorned by a bright, multi-color green asymmetric canopy of 7,700 aluminum tiles that meld to create a sculpture flowing among trees in every direction.

The Chrysalis is situated in the same location Merriweather used for an additional stage for festivals. “But then they went and built one of the coolest stages I’ve ever seen in a truly unique setting, which made me think this stage can host shows, not just festivals,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and co-owner of the 9:30 Club. At one point, Hurwitz was asked where they should make a clearing, and he responded, “What? Why would you clear trees?” He was told they needed to clear a space in front of the stage; every place does that. To which Hurwitz replied, “That’s exactly why we won’t!” And so the pavilion grows out of the forest.

While Greensky Bluegrass is the first standalone show that I.M.P. will present, Inner Arbor Trust will host the dedication and Grounds for Celebration Festival Saturday, April 22. Tickets are available now at http://ticketf.ly/2pjhCfu. Additionally, the Chrysalis will come to life during the M3 Rock Festival, Capital Jazz Fest and the Summer Spirit Festival.

I.M.P. recently announced that it signed a 40-year lease to continue operating Merriweather Post Pavilion. The amphitheater, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is in the 3rd year of a 5-year, $55 million renovation effort.

More information is available for all I.M.P. events at impconcerts.com

