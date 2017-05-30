Firefly Music Festival to go cashless this year

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, announced today they are working with payments and point of sale company, Square, and using its newest contactless and chip reader to bring Firefly Cashless to all festival-goers.

With the introduction of Firefly Cashless, attendees will be able to pay for all their festival needs electronically via their mobile device, or credit and debit card, at all points of sale.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the festival experience for our guests,” said Alex Yount, senior manager of sponsorships for Firefly Music Festival. “Firefly Cashless allows them to spend less time with the hassles of carrying cash, and more time focusing on the music and magic of The Woodlands.”

At this year’s festival all vendors will be accepting Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, along with all major credit cards and debit cards. Attendees can also download Square Cash before the festival and quickly send and request money owed between their festival group for free the entire festival.

We called to clarify is cash woudl be accepted at all. According to their representative, cash will be accepted at “very limited” vendors; but all vendors will be accepting the cashless forms of payment.

The 2017 Firefly Music Festival will take place June 15 – 18 in The Woodlands of Dover, DE. This year’s lineup features headliners The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, and Bob Dylan and His Band, as well as 125 additional acts.

