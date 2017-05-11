FBI raids downtown Annapolis office

The FBI has confirmed that agents have raided an office at 191 Main Street in the heart of downtown Annapolis.

While unconfirmed by the FBI, a neighboring business told us that he believes they have raided the offices of GOP consultancy Strategic Campaign Group.

It is unknown at this point why the office was raided or what (if anything) was seized.

The company is on the third floor of the Synergics Building on top of Red Red Wine Bar . Castlebay Irish Pub.

More info as it becomes available.

Developing: FBI confirms agents are executing a search warrant at the office of GOP Fundraiser/Consulting firm in Annapolis — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 11, 2017

