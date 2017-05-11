“Mike
FBI raids downtown Annapolis office

| May 11, 2017
The FBI has confirmed that agents have raided an office at 191 Main Street in the heart of downtown Annapolis.

While unconfirmed by the FBI, a neighboring business told us that he believes they have raided the offices of GOP consultancy Strategic Campaign Group.

 

It is unknown at this point why the office was raided or what (if anything) was seized.

The company is on the third floor of the Synergics Building on top of Red Red Wine Bar. Castlebay Irish Pub.

 

More info as it becomes available.

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
