Eastport Home & Garden Tour set for June 11th

Take a walk on the tree-lined streets of Eastport and take a peek into some of the loveliest houses in this neighborhood close to Spa Creek during the annual Eastport Home & Garden Tour.

Come out on Sunday June 11, 2017 between 1:00 and 5:00 pm for a quiet afternoon among the flowering trees and beds. Stroll through Eastport lanes bursting with new spring growth, and enjoy these beautiful homes nestled between Spa Creek and Back Creek.

Mark your calendars now for this highly anticipated event, now in its 12th year.

The Eastport Home & Garden Tour is sponsored by the Eastport Civic Association. Check www.eastportcivic.org for details. Tickets go on sale mid-May. For more information, contact [email protected].

