Dr. Mark Plaster to host public forums on healthcare reform and opioid epidemic

On May 16, Dr. Plaster, emergency physician and expert in public health policy and law, will answer the question, “What’s happening with healthcare?” as he leads a discussion on upcoming healthcare policy changes, viable solutions and how they will impact the future of healthcare.

As he presents on “The Opioid Epidemic: A Manmade Disaster” on May 23, Dr. Plaster will address causes such as gateway drugs, explain how law enforcement and the medical community are responding, discuss Governor Larry Hogan’s response, and highlight ways to counteract this epidemic.

Both forums, presented through Dr. Plaster’s nonprofit organization, the TentHouse Foundation, are slated to include a 30-minute presentation followed by a time for questions and answers.

Bay Area Community Church is located at 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. The forums will be held in the Chapel, at the west entrance of the facility. For more information or to RSVP, contact Lisa Lederman at [email protected] .

