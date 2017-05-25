Despite abbreviated show, Blue Angels thrill crowd at USNA (PHOTOS)

Today at 2pm, the Blue Angels took to the skies over the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland as part of the Commissioning Week festivities at the United States Naval Academy. Michael Finn was on hand for Eye On Annapolis on the USNA grounds capturing these images!

Traditionally, a C-130 Transport plane (dubbed Fat Albert) opens the show. Today, Fat Albert was undergoing maintenance. The cloud ceiling and visibility was not sufficient enough for the team to perform all of their maneuvers, but the ones they did perform did not disappoint!

More images to come from the opposite side of the Severn River.

© 2016 Michael Finn / Smile on Life Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB