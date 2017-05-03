Dave Attell playing 4 shows at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.
Sunday, June 4
8pm| $25
The Capitol Steps
Friday, June 9
8pm| $30
Ronnie Baker Brooks
Friday, June 16
8pm| $25
Casey Abrams of American Idol
Sunday, June 18
1pm| $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
Comedian, Dave Attell
Friday & Saturday, June 23 & 24
6:30pm & 9:30pm| $35
(Four Shows)
Gregg Karukas
Sunday, July 9
8pm| $26.50
Toad The Wet Sprocket 9:30pm Show (2nd show added by popular demand!)
Tuesday, July 18
9:30pm | $62.50
Black Alley
Thursday, July 27
8pm | $25
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Sunday, August 13
8pm | $45
AJ Croce & Robbie Fulks
Friday, August 18
8pm | $22.50
Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
Wednesday, August 30
8pm | $27.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles
05/04 Jane Monheit
05/05 10,000 Maniacs
05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down
05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana
05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom
05/09 Christopher Cross
05/10 Kris Kristofferson
05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway
05/13 Robyn Hitchcock Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee
05/13 Richie Kotzen
05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers
05/15 David Crosby & Friends
05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On
05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation
05/18 David Sanborn
05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo
05/20 Charlie Mars Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee
05/20 Delbert McClinton
05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee
05/21 The Lettermen
05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills
05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy
05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band
05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter
05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall
For complete calendar visit http://www.ramsheadonstage.com/
