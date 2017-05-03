Dave Attell playing 4 shows at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

Sunday, June 4

8pm| $25

The Capitol Steps

Friday, June 9

8pm| $30

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Friday, June 16

8pm| $25

Casey Abrams of American Idol

Sunday, June 18

1pm| $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

Comedian, Dave Attell

Friday & Saturday, June 23 & 24

6:30pm & 9:30pm| $35

(Four Shows)

Gregg Karukas

Sunday, July 9

8pm| $26.50

Toad The Wet Sprocket 9:30pm Show (2nd show added by popular demand!)

Tuesday, July 18

9:30pm | $62.50

Black Alley

Thursday, July 27

8pm | $25

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Sunday, August 13

8pm | $45

AJ Croce & Robbie Fulks

Friday, August 18

8pm | $22.50

Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

Wednesday, August 30

8pm | $27.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/03 Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles

05/04 Jane Monheit

05/05 10,000 Maniacs

05/06 Tommy Castro & Mike Zito: Six Strings Down

05/07 Adrian Belew w. Saul Zonana

05/08 Lucinda Williams w. Erika Wennerstrom

05/09 Christopher Cross

05/10 Kris Kristofferson

05/11 & 05/12 Reckless Kelly w. Blue Water Highway

05/13 Robyn Hitchcock Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee

05/13 Richie Kotzen

05/14 The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers

05/15 David Crosby & Friends

05/16 Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

05/17 Big Sam’s Funky Nation

05/18 David Sanborn

05/19 Morgan James: Reckless Abandon Tour w. Andy Allo

05/20 Charlie Mars Presented by WRNR 103.1 *All Ages Matinee

05/20 Delbert McClinton

05/21 Anders Osborne Solo *All Ages Matinee

05/21 The Lettermen

05/24 Strung Like a Horse & Head For The Hills

05/25 Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Swampcandy

05/26 A Tribute To Duke Ellington Starring The John Blount-Dave Tucker Big Band

05/27 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

05/28 John Mayall w. Bill Carter

05/28 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

For complete calendar visit http://www.ramsheadonstage.com/

