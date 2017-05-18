Crosby Marketing wins two Bronze Anvil Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won two 2017 Bronze Anvil Awards of Commendation from the Public Relations Society of America for elements of the “Victories for Veterans” campaign created with DAV (Disabled American Veterans). These prestigious awards recognize the nation’s best public relations tactics and programs.

The first award was for creating an integrated public service announcement campaign that showed how DAV’s charitable efforts help veterans overcome a variety of challenges to achieve personal victories, great and small. The campaign included television, radio, print, billboard, airport and transit sign placements.

Crosby won its second award for a series of 20 “Victories for Veterans” online videos. They used highly personalized stories to demonstrate how DAV provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations, transforming lives in positive ways.

“We’re passionate about our work to raise awareness of DAV and the ways it helps America’s veterans and their families get the benefits and support they’ve earned and deserve,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “The fact that our work is recognized by PRSA as one of the industry’s best campaigns is icing on the cake.”

The “Victories for Veterans” campaign can be seen at www.crosbymarketing.com/our-work/case-studies/dav.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was also named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS