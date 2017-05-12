Crofton community answers hate with “Crofton Is Kind”

After having discovered a noose handing on Crofton Middle School the other day, the community has decided to fight back. Well, maybe not fight. They are going to fight back with kindness.

Kristen DeBoy Caminiti is the founder of Crofton is Kind , an organization of parents and community members fostering kindness in our children and spreading kindness in the community.

Crofton is Kind will meet this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to Chalk the Walk at Crofton Middle School with Kindness!

In light of the hateful act that occurred at Crofton Middle School on Thursday they want to communicate to the students and the community that hate will not speak louder than love. The group of families from the community will drown out the hate with kindness by drawing positive messages all over the sidewalk to greet the students on Monday morning.

Since the hanging of the noose got the attention of the media, they feel is is equally important to the Crofton community and especially to the students of Crofton Middle School that this positive event get as much, if not more, attention.

If you are available on Sunday night, head up to Crofton Middle School!

