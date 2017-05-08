County Housing Commission received high grades

County Executive Steve Schuh announced that the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County has received high grades from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Commission’s management and administration of their public housing and housing choice voucher programs.

“Ensuring our County continues to provide excellent public housing to those in need is a major priority of our administration,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This achievement confirms that Clif Martin and his team are working every day to improve the quality of life of our citizens.”

Annually, HUD evaluates housing authorities on the management and administration of their public housing and housing choice voucher programs. The evaluation includes elements such as financial health and fiduciary oversight, management principles and practices, and the physical health and maintenance of assets. These indicators are quite stringent, especially in light of continued reduction in federal funding forcing agencies to discover new avenues and foundations to keep the programs viable and robust.

In 2016, the Commission attained a High Performer 91% Rating for the Public Housing Program and a High Performer 100% Rating for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The agency received perfect scores in Financial, Management and Construction areas.

“High Performer scores on both programs are not easy to achieve; especially as many of our communities are more than 40 years old and federal funds for modernization have been reduced dramatically,” said Housing Commission Director Clif Martin. “I’m proud of our staff, board, residents and partners in the county who all work together to receive a score like this!”

Established in 1968, the Housing Commission continues over 45 years of affordable housing and related services to low and moderate income citizens of Anne Arundel County. The agency currently provides assistance to nearly 3,000 families throughout the county in effort to fulfill our mission to provide quality housing choices and affordable communities.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS