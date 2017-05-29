County Executive Schuh opens Department of Aging & Disabilities North

County Executive Steven R. Schuh, in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to open the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities North on Friday, May 12th, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Community members, county agencies and employees, and staff members were in attendance at the event held at The Hein Building located at 7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities North is a direct result of the Anne Arundel County Needs Assessment showing the northern part of the county having the most critical need for accessible services and supports. Customer service has been further enhanced by serving the citizens of the County in two separate locations. Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities South is still open and located at 2666 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD.

County Executive Steve Schuh stated, “The Department of Aging and Disabilities continues to support my vision to deliver services promptly, cost-effectively and courteously by locating core services for older adults, individuals with disabilities and caregivers in Northern Anne Arundel County.”

Director Pamela Jordan commented, “We now have the ability to address critical needs of this population and align eligible supports for these individuals. We will be able to reach more of our community, and our citizens will have a more convenient location to turn to.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, all visitors were invited to and open house to tour the facility. Department of Aging and Disabilities employees set up informational tables with interactive displays to educate the public on the services and programs provided by the department. This celebration included food, games and entertainment.

Special guests included Delegate Pam Beidle, District 32, and Delegate Mark Chang, District 32.

