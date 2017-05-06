Community Meeting scheduled to discuss new Annapolis Library

Officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced the details of a second planned community meeting on the new Annapolis Regional Library project. Scheduled for May 16 from 7-8:30 p.m., at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, project architects and county planning officials will share a more detailed site plan for the new facility.

After the 45-minute presentation, attendees are invited to ask questions. Interpreters may be available upon request with advance notice.

“We look forward to providing more detailed information about the proposed design of the new library, said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld. This modern facility will be a library that serves the needs of the entire community for decades to come,” he added.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you are invited to submit questions ahead of time by emailing [email protected]. Additionally, AACPL continues to update a project page on its website to keep the public informed about the new library. Visit www.aacpl.net/new-annapolis to learn more details throughout the process. The current Annapolis Regional Library is expected to close in Spring 2018 with the new facility scheduled to open in late 2019.

