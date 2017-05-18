Commissioning Week is next week–here’s all the info you need!

The end of the year is fast approaching for the First Class Midshipmen who will be commissioned as Ensigns in the US Navy or 2nd Lieutenants in the US Marine Corps. Along with the graduation ceremony, which is by invitation only, there are a number of public events including a flight demonstration by the Blue Angels, the Herndon Monument Climb, parades, concerts and more. For the week, expect heavier than normal traffic and intermittent closures of roads, bridges, and waterways as the Blue Angels perform. If you are attending graduation, please expect added security to accompany Vice President of the United States, Michael Pence who will be the commencement speaker.

Please keep in mind, this event brings lot’s of visitors to the area and traffic will be heavy throughout the week.

Below are the highlights of the week. A full schedule can be found here. (PDF)

Monday, May 22, 2017

Class of 2020 Herndon Climb 130pm. This is a rite of passage marking the end of Plebe Year for the 4th Class Midshipmen. The class works together (eventually) to climb the monument that has been covered in lard and replace a plebe (dixie cup) hat with an upperclassman’s cover. 2016 Coverage.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Practice 200pm. The squadron is scheduled to arrive at 11am to perform recognizance of the area and prepare for the demonstration. Prime viewing areas include the USNA campus, any of the City street end parks, or ideally on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close from 1045am to 1pm, and then again at 145pm through the conclusion of the flight demonstration practice.

Commissioning Week Concert 830pm. This concert in the Main Chapel will feature the Glee Club and the Gospel Choir. Tickets are required and available at http://navyperforms.showare.com

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration 200pm. Prime viewing areas include the USNA campus, any of the City street end parks, or ideally on the water. 2016 Coverage.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close at 145pm through the conclusion of the flight demonstration.

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Color Parade 11am. This is the final parade of the school year and the entire brigade will be in dress whites on Worden Field. More details about this special event will be forthcoming. Past Color Parade.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Graduation, Class of 2017 1000am at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This event is invitation only and US Vice President Michael Pence will be the speaker. The Blue Angels will do a flyover. The event will be streamed live. 2016 Coverage.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB