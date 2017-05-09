Comcast helps spruce up county

On Saturday, April 22, more than 300 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners banded together to “make change happen” as they volunteered at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Lake Waterford Park as part of the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day.

More than 100 volunteers helped landscape and pick up trash and debris at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. An additional 250 volunteers planted, weeded and raked garden areas, as well as cleaned up underbrush, trash and other debris at Lake Waterford Park in Pasadena.

Comcast Cares Day, which takes place each April during National Volunteer Month, is Comcast NBCUniversal’s companywide celebration of its year-round commitment to service and the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer effort in the country.

Comcast has been committed to serving local communities since its founding more than 50 years ago. For more information on Comcast’s volunteer and community investment initiatives, visit www.comcast.com/community.

