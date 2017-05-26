Comcast Foundation awards $119K in scholarships to 110 Maryland students, 8 from Anne Arundel

The Comcast Foundation today announced the 2017 recipients of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program awards in Maryland. The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, recognizes the best and brightest high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

“I would like to congratulate these remarkable students who are dedicated to creating a positive impact in their communities and who strive to reach their fullest potential,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “With this support from partners in the business community, these students will have the opportunity to continue their education and develop into exemplary leaders of tomorrow.”

Comcast, joined by Dr. Carol Williamson, Deputy Superintendent, Office of Teaching and Learning at the Maryland State Department; Maryland House Speaker, Michael E. Busch; and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held Wednesday, May 10, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. One hundred and nine recipients of the 2017 Maryland Leaders and Achievers® scholarships received $1,000. Cienna Bell, a senior at Bowie High School in was awarded a $10,000 Comcast Founders Scholarship – instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation – for a total of $119,000 awarded this year to Maryland high school students.

“Our Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners are committed to academic excellence and community service,” said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We are honored to recognize their achievements, and are excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

Since 2009, Comcast has awarded nearly $825,000 in Leaders & Achievers Scholarships to more than 750 students in Maryland. This year, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education. Visit here to learn more.

2017 Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Recipients from Anne Arundel County

Olivia Bailey of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena

Savannah Edmonds of Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn

Allison Gingerich of Broadneck High School in Annapolis

Scott Howarth of Arundel High School in Gambrills

Cameron Laque of North County High School in Glen Burnie

Hiro Motta of Glen Burnie High School

Ian Robertson of Annapolis High School

Kealsey Sajol of Old Mill High School in Millersville

