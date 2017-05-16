Combined MVA and DNR office opens in Essex

Delivering on the Hogan Administration’s promise to improve customer service across state agencies, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Deputy Secretary James F. Ports joined Maryland Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) Secretary Mark J. Belton, MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) Administrator Christine E. Nizer and state and local leaders in officially opening a combined MDOT MVA/DNR Regional Service Center in Essex.

“The collaborative effort between MDOT and DNR is a great example of the Hogan Administration’s commitment to make government services more accessible and convenient to all Maryland residents,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary Ports at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The newly combined office replaces the DNR’s Dundalk service center, which in Fiscal Year 2016 served more than 8,500 customers, mostly related to boating activities. The MDOT MVA Essex branch office opened 19 years ago, and in FY16, processed 186,839 transactions.

“This center will serve as a one-stop-shop for citizens to obtain titles and registrations for motor vehicles as well as boats and boat trailers,” said DNR Secretary Belton. “Customers will now need to visit only one location to get their vehicles and vessels out on the road and into the water.”

The combined office, located at 1338-A Eastern Boulevard in the Middlesex Shopping Center, creates a greater capacity to serve residents in Baltimore County, the state’s third most populated county, and beyond.

The MDOT MVA Essex office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The new DNR Essex service center will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The former DNR service center at 7701 Wise Avenue in Dundalk, MD has closed.

