Coldwell Banker wins Excellence in Education Business Partnership Award

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was recently recognized at the 31st Annual Excellence in Education banquet with an Excellence in Education Business Partnership Award from the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.

The company was recognized for its 2016 efforts in collecting and donating musical instruments to the Anne Arundel County Public Schools music program through the Play It Forward program. The four Anne Arundel County Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage offices, in coordination withthe Annapolis Symphony, spearheaded the initiative with a drive which collected used musical instruments for local students who were not otherwise able to afford them.

The event, which was held on April 26th at the BWI Marriott, was attended by over 700 people including County Executive Steve Schuh and Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Arlotto.

“We pride ourselves on giving back to the community and helping others, so it was a real honor to be recognized with other like-minded companies in the area,” remarked Kathy Brooks, Branch Vice President of the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “It was a privilege to help those students who may not be able to afford a musical instrument and give them a chance to experience the joy and satisfaction that music can bring.”

