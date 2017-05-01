City looks to purchase land from Parkside Preserve developers for open space

Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that the City of Annapolis is pursuing the purchase of a portion of the proposed Parkeside Preserve development to maintain as a nature area for Annapolis residents.

The city acquisition parcels, coupled with the homeowner association conservation easement area, totals more than 57% of the total tract that will be left as natural open space. In other words, less than 43% of the 39+ acre tract will be developed.

The city plans to purchase 22 platted and recorded lots, along with the roadways/access areas associated with the lots, in the Southwest portion of the Parkeside Preserve subdivision. Program Open Space funds will be used by the city in connection with this property acquisition and will preserve one of the largest contiguous forested tracts in the city, currently in private ownership.

“This is the first time in the city’s history that Program Open Space Money has been used to purchase land in Annapolis,” Mayor Pantelides said. “Today, I signed an agreement with the developers of Parkeside Preserve to purchase the southwest portion of the subdivision, not for development, but rather to create a passive recreational nature area for all to enjoy.”

The county has approved the city’s application for the use of these Program Open Space funds for this purpose and the application has been forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for their approval.

The city will pay the developer $1.5 million for the 3.255 acres of land that was assessed in two separate appraisals for $1.7 million and $1.95 million respectively.

Discussions on purchasing the land with Program Open Space money have been ongoing for about a year, in an effort to minimize development and create a City of Annapolis nature area. Mayor Pantelides is asking residents to help name the new nature area by sending in their suggestions to [email protected] An announcement on the new name will come after all elements of the Program Open Space acquisition are complete.

The signing of the agreement took place in the City Hall with Mayor Pantelides, members of the Annapolis City Council, neighborhood representatives, as well as environmental groups and other interested individuals.

