Citizen’s group may have quashed proposed Eastport Landing project

The Annapolis Planning Commission had a scheduled meeting for Wednesday to discuss the proposed Eastport Landing project on the property of the Eastport Shopping Center. It was abruptly canceled this morning without any explanation.

Just a few moments ago, Alderman Ross Arnett advised that the meeting was cancelled because the project plans were not approved by the Planning and Zoning office, thereby not needing a meeting.

The proposed plans called for 127 residential apartments over some new and expanded retail in the vacant end of the center. The project would also have encompassed the old movie theater and a few stores including Adams Rib. The project had many supporters and quite a few detractors as well.

However, an Eastport Citizen’s Workgroup took the developers to task and offered that the developer was not in compliance with zoning laws and the maximum number of units was 61. This study was presented to the Annapolis City Attorney who hired outside counsel for advice. Both sided with the citizen’s group and the plan was rejected.

Of course the developer will be able to submit a revised plan if they wish to do so. However, in most projects there is a little give and take; but not 50% worth. A revised project with 61 units likely is not feasible for this location. There is no legal deadline; so residents will need to see what the developers plan to do at this point.

To learn more about the project, The Maryland Crabs spoke with the developers a few weeks ago.

